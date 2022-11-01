KTR helps road accident victim reach hospital in his convoy vehicle

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:13 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday stopped his vehicle and helped a woman who was injured in an accident by sending her to hospital on his convoy vehicle.

The woman was riding pillion on a bike when the driver of a car in front suddenly opened the door near Ramadevi School u-turn on NH 65 around 4.45 pm. The bike crashed into the car’s open door, throwing woman, who was riding pillion, off the bike. She sustained injuries in the fall.

The Minister, whose convoy was passing by, saw the injured woman and immediately stopped his vehicle and got down. He enquired about the accident and shifted the woman into one of the escort vehicles and send her to hospital.