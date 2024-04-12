Watch: Women dump toddy, alcohol in two villages of Adilabad

Expressing anger against the belt shops, the women went to the toddy outlets and belt shops in the two villages.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 April 2024, 06:56 PM

Adilabad: Adivasi women dumped toddy and wine sold through outlets demanding closure of belt shops at Pulsi (B) and Kosai villages in Talamadugu mandal on Thursday.

The incident went viral on social media on Friday.

Expressing anger against the belt shops, the women went to the toddy outlets and belt shops in the two villages. They brought out the bottles of toddy and liquor and poured the drinks on ground.

They said that while many villages were reeling under severe drinking water crisis and farmers were registering losses, the government was making youngsters addicted to liquor.

The agitating women said that lives of Adivasi youngsters were getting spoilt after getting addicted to consumption of alcohol and adulterated toddy due to easy availability of the drink in belt shops which sprouted in every street.

They cautioned that they would continue to damage the shops if officials did would not take steps to eradicate the menace.