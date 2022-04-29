Thriving environment for aerospace, defence in Telangana: US Defence official

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:17 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for South and Southeast Asia, Lindsey W Ford visited Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerospace Limited facility, Hyderabad, on Friday.

She also attended a roundtable at Telangana startup incubator T-Hub, which included tech entrepreneurs from sectors as diverse as aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and software.

“Tata Advanced Systems’ partnerships with US firms such as Lockheed, Boeing, and GE – along with the presence of other US firms like Honeywell Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney – have created a thriving environment for the aerospace and defence industry in Telangana,” said US Consul General Joel Reifman. This visit also highlights the strength of Hyderabad’s emerging tech sector and the Telangana government’s instrumental role in supporting startups, as well as the defence ties that are contributing to the US-India partnership, he said.

