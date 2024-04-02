TiE Hyderabad announces the launch of fifth edition of TiE Women 2024

As part of this initiative, each chapter selects one woman entrepreneur to participate in a Global Pitch Competition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 03:44 PM

Tie Women Launch

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad announced the launch of the 5th edition of TiE Women 2024, a global platform dedicated to creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs to access international mentors, investors, and funding opportunities on Tuesday.

As part of this initiative, each chapter selects one woman entrepreneur to participate in a Global Pitch Competition. This year, the Global Pitch Competition is scheduled to take place in Bangalore at the TiE Global Summit in December 2024.

“TiE Women program marks a significant milestone in our journey of empowering women founders,” said Neetika Maheshwari, CEO of Accelero Corporation and Chapter Lead for the program. “We are committed to creating impactful outcomes for women entrepreneurs by providing them with access to valuable resources, mentorship, and investment opportunities,” she added.

This year’s edition will have four unique benefits, Shark Tank Style Funding Opportunity, International Mentoring Opportunities, TiE Global Summit Finale Sponsorship, and Stanford Seed Spark Program Sponsorship.

At the Chapter level, TiE Hyderabad will offer a multitude of opportunities for the applicants and finalists. While the selected women will receive various sponsorships for programs and events in the final stages of the competition, all applicants will receive complimentary access to the TiE Bootcamp, an Entrepreneurship Development Program consisting of exclusively curated, intensive online/offline mentoring sessions. Following the Bootcamp, top applicants will be filtered for the Regional finalists, each paired with a Charter Member mentor for personalized one-on-one mentoring.

Applications for TiE Women 2024 are now open. To qualify, startups must have an active women founder or co-founder holding a minimum of 33%, be above the idea stage, and not more than 7 years old. The application is free of cost, noted a press release. For more information and to apply, visit TiE Women’s website.