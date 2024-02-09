Tiff over pillow claims life of student in Nirmal

On Thursday night, a tragic incident occurred at the Telangana Minority Residential School in Chincholi village of Sarangapur mandal, resulting in the death of a Class 10 student.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 05:55 PM

Nirmal: A Class 10 student died after a fight with his classmate over a pillow in a hostel of the Telangana Minority Residential School at Chincholi village of Sarangapur mandal on Thursday night.

Nirmal police said Syed Arbaz (15) from Echoda mandal died when he fell on the ground after being pushed by his classmate, following a tiff with the latter over using a pillow in their hostel around 11 pm.

They said Arbaz did not sustain external injuries but was found dead after the fall.

A case was registered against the other boy, also a minor, following a complaint from Arbaz’s father Mustaq.

Police said that the exact cause of the death would be ascertained only after receiving the post-mortem report.