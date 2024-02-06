RGUTK-Basar students emerge as runner-up at national-level entrepreneurship challenge

Team Zenith consisting of eleven students from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar emerged as the runner-up and won prize money of Rs 60,000 during a three-day national-level entrepreneurship challenge
Nirmal: Team Zenith consisting of eleven students from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar emerged as the runner-up and won prize money of Rs 60,000 during a three-day national-level entrepreneurship challenge being hosted by IIT-Mumbai as part of its annual e-Summit on the campus on Sunday evening.
In a statement here on Tuesday, the university said that an audio-visual presentation by Team Zenith was adjudged as the runner-up at the event. The students competed with 660 teams who displayed their innovations at the programme. They created the presentation by spending six months. The presentation predicts current market scenarios and future opportunities for entrepreneurs, while expecting scope of profits, risks and uncertainty in a sector.
Meanwhile, RGUKT in-charge vice-chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana and director Prof S Sathish Kumar congratulated the students for shining at the national exhibition. They applauded e-Cell coordinator Rakesh Reddy, overall coordinator Laxmana Chary, students P Vaishnavi, Fathika, Rohith, Lalith, Akshay, Atheeb, Manogna, Maithili, Sandeep, Devipriya and Sai Kiran.