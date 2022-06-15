Tiger Cup: Krithik Reddy slams unbeaten ton to guide UBI to victory

Hyderabad: K Krithik Reddy scored an unbeaten 112 to guide UBI to a crushing 167-run victory over Future Stars in the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup, on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Income Tax 125/4 in 15 overs (B Sandeep 50) bt Crown CC 49/9 in 15 overs; S K Blues 65/7 in 15 overs lost to Concorde CC 73/3 in 7.3 overs; International 46 in 14.2 overs (D Manish 3/6) lost to Mahmood CC 31/0 in 2.5 overs; Shanti XI 102/9 in 20 overs lost to New Stars 105/4 in 13.2 overs; MP Colts 37/3 in 9 overs vs Jai Hanuman (Match Drawn); HCA Academy 112 in 18.1 overs (Mohd Rafeeq 4/15) lost to New Blues 113/2 in 16.5 overs; Vijayanand CC 126 in 20 overs (P Venkat 51; Mohd Rahat Ali 3/19)bt CCOB 119/6 in 20 overs (George Hestern 40); Telangana 143/4 in 19 overs (Ishaan Singh 56no, Sheran Dasarath 50; N Joseph Thampi 3/32)bt Golconda 126 in 18.4 overs; UBI 211/1 in 20 overs (K Krithik Reddy 112 no, P Shiva 66no) bt Future Stars 44/5 in 20 overs; PKMCC 68/1 in 8 overs lost to WMCC 69/2 in 7.4 overs; Hariram 127/5 in 15 overs (Bardosh 53) lost to Elegant 128/2 in 13.2 overs (Mohd Sitawathullah 52); Balaji Colts 142/8 in 20 overs (V Murthy 56) bt Gouds XI 96 in 19.1 overs (S Rohan Reddy 3/4).