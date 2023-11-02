Tiger from Maharashtra kills cattle, panic among locals in Adilabad

Adilabad: The movement of a tiger from Maharashtra has created a flutter in the bordering villages of Telangana and Maharashtra.

The tiger recently attacked a herd of cows at Thamsi (K) village in Bheempur mandal and injured two calves, triggering panic among locals of surrounding the Gollaghat, Pippalkoti and other villages. It had killed a cow in the forests of Pippalkoti village on October 24. Compensation was given to the owner of the cattle on Wednesday.

Shepherds are hesitating to enter the forests to graze their cattle, while farmers were living in fear due to the movement of the tiger. The residents of Thamsi (K), Gollaghat and Pipplakoti villages requested Forest officials to divert the tiger to another region to prevent cattle killing and human loss.

Forest officials suspect that the tiger belonging to Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve (TTR) in Yavatmal district of the neighboring State might have drifted towards Telangana by crossing the Penganga river in search of territory. They said CCTV camera traps were set up and animal trackers were deployed to track the tiger’s movement.

A base camp was set up to monitor movement of the tiger. Villagers were advised to return home by 4 pm and to visit their farms after 9 am in the light of the tiger’s presence.

A tiger from Maharashtra had strayed into the Adilabad forests in winter of 2022, panicking locals. It stayed here for three months and returned in March. The Tipeshwar reserve reportedly has about 25 to 30 tigers now.

