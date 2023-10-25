Tight security measures to maintain law and order in Khammam: CP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

CP Vishnu S Warrier held a meeting with officers of Central police forces in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that measures have been taken at the field level to maintain law and order in view of the Assembly elections in the district.

He held a review meeting on the deployment of forces on bandobast duty with the officers of five companies of Central police forces here. The Central forces arrived in the district on Wednesday. CRPF forces would perform their duties till the polling is over, he said.

Check posts were established at the inter-state borders and at the district borders, steps were taken to ensure that the CRPF personnel were also on duty at the check posts to conduct vehicle checking, to prevent smuggling of alcohol and money.

Bandobast should be conducted without causing any trouble to the common people, the CP said. The Central police forces personnel conducted flag marches in Khammam, in Sathupalli and Madhira towns.

