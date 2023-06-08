TiHAN at IIT-H, NATRAX sign MoU

Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Sangareddy: National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TiHAN, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H), to collaborate in the areas of autonomous navigation testing facilities. The MoU was signed in virtual mode.

NATRAX is an automotive proving ground set up under the National Automotive Board (NAB) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The collaboration aims at upskilling human resources in the field via collaboration with industry to work in automated driving utilising the technical expertise and infrastructure, Training and capacity-building programs and imparting advanced skills and mentoring as per the requirement of the automotive industry in the field of ADAS. IIT-H Director Prof B S Murty said the TiHAN Testbed was a cutting-edge facility for testing and certifying various use cases for autonomous vehicles.

NATRAX director Dr Manish Jaiswal and Project Director (TiHAN-IITH) Prof P Rajalakshmi also spoke.