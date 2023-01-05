TiHAN at IIT Hyderabad invites applications for Junior Officer (HR)

The selected candidate is expected to perform various administrative tasks of the Hub and fulfil assignments provided by the management from time to time. The candidate has to render services under the contract for a period of 11 months, which can be extended further based on the performance.

Hyderabad: India’s first Autonomous Navigation Testbed (Aerial & terrestrials) facility, TiHAN is inviting applications for the post of Junior Officer – Human Resources (HR).

Qualification: Master’s Degree in HRM with at least 60% marks or its equivalent Grade & BTech/BBA with at least 60% marks.

Experience: 0-2 years of experience in HR or recruitment or admin activities.

Candidates who fulfil the above eligibility criteria can apply by visiting the careers page of the official website (https://tihan.iith.ac.in/).

The last date to submit the application is January 20 by 5 pm, and shortlisted candidates will be intimated by email for the interview.

The salary range for this position will be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per month.