Tillu Square (DJ Tillu 2) aimed for release in August 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Mon - 3 April 23

The film's production is moving so quickly, and the makers are now planning to release it in August 2023

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Tillu Square is one of the most exciting sequels in Tollywood. Though the film had a small budget and was not so star-studded, it has its own craze.

DJ Tillu, one of the best romantic crime comedies in Telugu in modern times, was released in February 2022 and filled theatres with many laughs.

Now the sequel to DJ Tillu, Tillu Square, is going to target the same audience. The film’s production is moving so quickly, and the makers are now planning to release it in August 2023.

Sithara Entertainments, the makers of DJ Tillu, have locked in the date of August 11, 2023, for the release of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s SSMB28. But they later changed it to Sankranti 2023, keeping the delay in production in mind.

But it looks like the producer, Naga Vamsi, doesn’t want to miss the date. So he is now planning for DJ Tillu 2 to be released on the same date. The official announcement might come out at any moment in April.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s DJ Tillu needs to compete with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar at the Telugu box office if August 11 is locked as the release date. It will be so interesting to see a young sensation like Siddhu competing with a megastar like Chiranjeevi. However, the content will win out eventually.

Tillu Square stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead alongside Siddhu. Mallik Ram is the director of the film. Ram Miryala is composing the music. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.