‘DJ Tillu’ sequel, ‘Tillu Square’, to star Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: One of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema in 2022, ‘DJ Tillu’, is all set to have a sequel. The makers of the film, Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, formally announced the second instalment of the franchise commemorating Diwali. Titled ‘Tillu Square’, the sequel features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, ‘Tillu Square’, to be presented by Srikara Studios, will be directed by Mallik Ram. The filming of ‘Tillu Square’ has already commenced and will hit the theatres in March 2023, a year after ‘DJ Tillu’ stormed the box office.

A special video announcing ‘Tillu Square’ was also launched by the team, where Tillu argues with a traffic cop in a drunken-drive incident. He hilariously tells the cop about having to shoot for ‘Tillu Square’ and the unavailability of Pooja Hegde’s dates for the same.

After their funny banter, you’re introduced to the talented team of ‘Tillu Square’.

Ram Miriyala, who had originally composed and sung the title track of ‘DJ Tillu’, scores the music. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranks the camera for the project to be edited by Navin Nooli. AS Prakash is the art director. ‘Tillu Square’ promises to offer double the entertainment, thrills and humour as the first part and the team is committed to breaking newer records again. Other updates about the film will be out soon.