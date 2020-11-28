Tirumala to open Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Tirumala: The Vaikunta Dwaram at Tirumala temple will be kept open for ten days from December 27 on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman YV Subba Reddy.

This was being done at the request of the devotees, he told reporters here on Saturday. He also released a white paper on the occasion prohibiting the sale of assets donated by devotees to the temple.

Plastic was banned at Tirumala to protect the environs and make it a green city, he said. “We are also taking steps to ply 100 to 150 electric buses to Tirumala and the TTD board had decided to utilise green power in Tirumala,” he revealed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .