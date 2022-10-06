Tirumala witnesses unprecedented rush, darshan after over 30-hour wait

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

(File Photo) It added that all compartments and sheds in Narayanagiri Gardens are full to their capacity and outside lines already reached Sila Tornam Centre by 10:00 on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Holidays accompanied with third Peratasi Saturday or Tirumala Sanivaram has led to huge pilgrim rush at Tirumala temple.

“The pilgrim rush which was normal till Tuesday, picked up from the afternoon of Wednesday,” stated Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in a release.

“It is taking nearly 30 hours for the darshan. The devotees, who are planning to visit, are requested to take note of this and co-operate with TTD,” the governing body said.