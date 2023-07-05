Titan Eye+ Cemetrix T9 Challenge: Cemetrix trounces Boulder Ninjas 4-0, close in on semifinal spot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Team Cemetrix after their win over Boulder Ninjas, on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Team Cemetrix trounced bottom-placed Boulder Ninjas with a comfortable 4-0 win to jump to second place and inch closer to a semifinal berth in the Titan Eye+ Cemetrix T9 Challenge being played here at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

For Cemetrix, the pair of Deepak Gullapalli and Satish Cheeti carded a perfect 5 and 4 win while the pair of captain Vasu Merugu and team owner Madhavi Uppalpati also scored their point with a 3 and 2 win.

The top of the table clash saw Ecolastic Eagles pip the Jaagruthi Jaguars 3-1 after winning two games on the final hole. The win makes them the outright leaders with two tough matches ahead this week. The loss sent the Jaguars to third place below Cemetrix on the table as three teams are within half a point of each other.

The third team, Novotel Stars dropped a place despite crafting a 3-1 win over the TGF Backspinners, who lost momentum after their win over the defending champions Boulder Hills Tigers last week. The top four have opened a 1.5 point gap over the rest of the teams and are now the favourites to qualify for the knockout stages.

The team you can never write off in spite of their poor start – Boulder Hills Tigers, who recorded their second consecutive win. The BHGCC Raiders, who they beat 3.5-0.5, are effectively knocked out with two league matches to play even though there is a mathematical possibility for them to make it. The Tigers play both their remaining league matches against the teams from the top four so it will take a serious effort from them to push one of the teams out of the knockout places.

Results: Jaagruthi Jaguars 1-3 Ecolastic Eagles; BHGCC Raiders 0.5 – 3.5 Boulder Hills Tigers; Novotel Stars 3-1 TGF Backspinners; Cemetrix 4-0 Boulder Ninjas.

