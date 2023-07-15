Boulder Hills Tigers, Cemetrix share honours at Titan Eye Cemetrix T9 Challenge

Defending champions Boulder Hills Tigers and Cemetrix shared the honours after both teams were tied 4-4 after two rounds of matches and a three-hole playoff

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Boulder Hills Tigers and Cemetrix team receiving the trophy from Commissioner of Police CV Anand, on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Defending champions Boulder Hills Tigers and Cemetrix shared the honours after both teams were tied 4-4 after two rounds of matches and a three-hole playoff in an epic final of the Titan Eye Cemetrix T9 Challenge 2023 here at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club on Saturday.

Holders Tigers took early lead by putting the first two points up on the board courtesy the pair of Karanbir Pandher and former India spinner Venkatapathi Raju. Sridhar Reddy and Vinod Rao won two up and it looked like the Tigers would take a hefty lead into the afternoon session.

However, the pair of Deepak Gullapalli and Satish Cheeti won the final three holes in their game to keep their team in it after Vasu Merugu of Cemetrix combined with Swetha Gullapalli to pip Shashidhar Reddy and KBN Raju 1 Up in a battle of the captains.

In the third-place playoff, Jaagruthi Jaguars beat league stage toppers Ecolastic Eagles 3-1 to take home the bronze medals. Karanbir Pandher of the Tigers had a hole in one on the 11th hole.

Results: Final: Boulder Hills Tigers 4 drew with 4 Cemetrix; Third-place: Jaagruthi Jaguars beat Ecolastic Eagles 3-1.

Also Read Mallesh, Divyanshi take top honours at Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta