TNGOs extend support to TRS

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao always accorded top priority to the welfare of employees.

Soon after formation of State, the Chief Minister gave 43 per cent fitment, which was much higher than expected by the employees, besides offering special Telangana increment, he said.

The Minister along with Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali interacted with employees as part of the MLC elections campaign on Saturday.

Employees and teachers are stakeholders in Government and there was a strong bond between employees and the Chief Minister, Kamalakar reminded and appealed to ensure victory of TRS candidate for Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates Constituency S Vani Devi with a huge majority.

Compared to the PRC announced by Central government for every 10 years, the State Government was ensuring the welfare of employees and teachers in the State, he said. “The Union government is shutting down public sector units and casting a vote to BJP is like digging our own grave,” he added.

TNGOs president M. Rajender, General Secretary Pratap, Hyderabad unit president Mujeeb and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .