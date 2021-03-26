Toddy tapper falls to death from palm tree in Mahabubabad

The deceased was identified as Mannem Mallesh (30), son of Borraiah. It is said that he died on the spot.

Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, a toddy tapper died as he reportedly fell from a palm tree at Apparajupally village of Gudur mandal in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mannem Mallesh (30), son of Borraiah. It is said that he died on the spot. He is survived by his wife and parents. Police registered a case and shifted the body for postmortem to Mahabubabad government hospital.

