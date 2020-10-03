Toilet on wheels in Hyderabad, a welcome relief!

First of the three mobile toilets launched in Suchitra Junction; GHMC hopes to extend the services to other areas

Hyderabad: Given the swanky interiors and upkeep, the mobile toilet launched by Kukatpally zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here on Friday, appears more like a caravan of celebrities.

Under the Swachh Hyderabad initiative, the civic body has launched the first of its three mobile toilets at Suchitra Junction. Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand and MLC Raju formally opened the facility for public utility.

Equipped with three toilets each for men and women, the ‘Toilets on Wheels’, also has a commercial stall which will be leased out for generating revenue and meet the operational costs of the toilets on wheels said Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha.

This is the first mobile toilet in GHMC and the idea is to provide sufficient toilets for public utility. “MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has directed us to set up as many toilets as feasible in each zone,” she said.

Apart from the one set up at Suchitra Junction, two more will be stationed at Moosapet and Kukatpally circle. Depending on the utility and demand, GHMC plans to extend the facility to different areas. The ‘Toilet on Wheels’ was set up under CSR initiative of HAL.

Mamatha said that old and rickety TSRTC deluxe buses are being fabricated into mobile toilets. The facility comes with a biodigester and does not require any underground drainage system. In addition to the mobile toilet, the Kukatpally zone is setting up 40 toilets exclusively in different girls high schools in Kukatpally.

Slum Development:

Jonnabanda basti in Qutbullapur is in for a metamorphosis. The slushy roads will be replaced with cement concrete roads, overflowing drains will make place for underground drainage system, a borewell will be dug and more facilities are to come up in the basthi.

Under the slum development programme, the basthi was identified for providing basic amenities and develop the area, said GHMC Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V. Mamatha.

HAL under its CSR initiative has sponsored Rs.1.80 crore for taking up different works, including laying of CC roads, underground drainage system, rain water harvesting pit and others, she said adding already works have commenced and are being executed at brisk pace.

