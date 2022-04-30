Tollywood actor Nandita Swetha participates in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:20 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nandita Swetha planted sapling at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) park in Jubilee Hills as part of the Green India Challenge (GIC) on Saturday.

Thanking Rajya Sabha member, J Santosh Kumar for initiating the challenge that aims at increasing the green cover and protecting the environment, she said: “I am very happy to participate in the Green India challenge. The event gave me an opportunity to fulfil my environmental responsibility.”

She added: “It is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to the campaign and join it by planting saplings.”

The actor appealed to people that everyone should plant trees to offer oxygen to the coming generations and for making the country green and clean India.

