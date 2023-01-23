Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide

Sudheer had acted in movies `Kundanapu Bomma', `Second Hand', and `Shootout at Aleru'.

Visakhapatnam: Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma has died, allegedly by suicide.

He reportedly consumed poison on January 18 at Kondapur in Hyderabad in a bid to end his life. His family members who noticed it, rushed him to a hospital nearby where treatment was initiated even while a medico legal case was registered. On the advice of his relatives, Sudheer was shifted to a private hospital here on January 20 where he breathed his last on Monday morning.

The reason for his taking the extreme step was not immediately known.

