Tollywood comedian Allu Ramesh passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramesh passed away due to cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Allu Ramesh was recently featured in Maa Vidakulu series as the actress’s father. Director Anand Ravi posted the news on social media.

Film celebrities are expressing their grief over Allu Ramesh’s sudden demise. Allu Ramesh played minion roles as a comedian in many Telugu films. Despite his role, he gained recognition with his unique coastal accent. Allu Ramesh acted in movies like Napoleon, Tholubommalata, Madhura Wines, and Ravana Desam.