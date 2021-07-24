Top-notch tech for police towers at Hyderabad Command Control Centre

Works pertaining to Technology Data Fusion Centre with the latest technology on two floors on the premises are also on

By | Published: 11:55 pm 12:25 am

Hyderabad: With the construction of the iconic Command and Control Centre (CCC) of the Hyderabad Police in upmarket Banjara Hills placed on the fast-track mode, works pertaining to Technology Data Fusion Centre with the latest technology on two floors on the premises are also on.

The fusion centre will be much superior to the State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre established at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Sources said the best technology available in developed countries is being roped in for the new facility.

It is learnt that Korean technology is being used to install huge servers. “We have taken up IT-related works at the fusion centre under the Safe City Project,” an official told ‘Telangana Today’.

The centre, coming up in the middle of all the towers between the fourth and seventh floors in 40,000 sqft, consists of server racks, huge double-height video call facility to monitor surveillance camera footage and a war room among other facilities.

Besides, as many as 6,65,076 surveillance cameras that have been installed across the State so far will be integrated with the fusion centre enabling officials to have a real-time view.

The building has been designed to house technology teams working in back-end operations to support field policing. It will also act as a Disaster and Crisis Management Centre housing all the related government departments.

The official said the centre would have cross-functional teams from all government departments for leveraging available technologies to render services at their end. Separate space has been earmarked for artificial intelligence, data analytics and social media units along with other technology-driven initiatives introduced by the Police Department.

In coordination with the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is carrying out the construction work. A majority of works had already been completed. “We have set a target of 90 days to complete the work,” R&B Engineer-in-Chief (NH, CRF and Buildings) I Ganapathi Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’.

The R&B engineers, who were part of the construction of Pragathi Bhavan, are overseeing the works of the towering building, while the Home Department is taking care of the IT-related works and assigned the task to L&T Company.

The construction of four swanky towers — one with 20 floors and the remaining three with 16 floors — has already been completed on seven acres of land owned by the Police Department on Road No 12, Banjara Hills.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reviewed the construction work twice within a month with Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials. He instructed the officials to expedite the work.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .