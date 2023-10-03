Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Toss Extends Admission Deadline For Ssc And Intermediate Courses To October 13

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:56 PM, Tue - 3 October 23
Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has extended the last date for submitting applications for admissions into its SSC and Intermediate courses for the academic year 2023-24 up to October 13.

Interested learners can submit online applications on the website https://www.telanganaopenschool.org.

It was mandatory for the learners to submit all required documents to the accredited institutions (Schools/Colleges) concerned after online submission of the application, the TOSS said, adding that this step ensures a smooth processing of their applications.

For further details and inquiries, individuals can refer to the official TOSS website.

