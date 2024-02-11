Tough competition for seats in residential schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: With a limited number of seats up for grabs, the journey to secure seats in government run residential schools is not a cakewalk for students.

This year, more than two students will be competing for a single seat in Government residential schools being operated under different welfare educational institutions societies in the State.

The V Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (VTGCET)-2024 conducted for admissions into Class V in the residential schools saw a total of 1,20,654 registrations, while the number of vacancies notified for the academic year 2024-25 stood at 51,924. Of the total registered, 1,13,383 candidates appeared for the entrance test conducted at 338 centres across the State on Sunday.

This year, 643 residential schools under the control of TSWREIS, TTWREIS, MJPTBCWREIS and TREIS are offering an intake of 51,924 seats with highest vacancies i.e., 23,680 available in 294 BC Welfare Residential Schools. Similarly, 232 TSWREIS residential schools are offering 18,560 seats in Class V.

These residential schools gained prominence for their free and quality education in the residential mode along with nutritious food with fine rice. Apart from securing the highest pass percentage in the SSC Public Examinations and other government examinations, students from these residential schools proved their mettle in the national level entrance tests with several of them joining the prestigious IITs, IIITs, NITs and AIIMSs every year.

Not just regular academics, special focus is also laid on co-curricular and extra-curricular, games, sports, coding, and fine arts besides physical education and yoga. In fact, some students of the TSWREIS bagged sports medals at international, national and state levels. Students joining these schools also are provided free notebooks, textbooks, stationery, records, three pairs of school uniforms, and trunk boxes among others.