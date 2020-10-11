Towing services cash in on Hyderabad rains

Rains that lashed the city on Friday night left several roads inundated, with several vehicles stalling in water reporting heavy damages

Hyderabad: The heavy rains that lashed the city on Friday night left several roads inundated, with several vehicles stalling in water reporting heavy damages. Many had to be towed away, leading a surge in demand for towing services since Friday night. The rains saw many two-wheelers almost submerged in water, while the water entered the engines of several four-wheelers, not just on the road, but also vehicles that were parked in underground cellars of many residential apartments.

Rashed from Relief Towing Services in Mehdipatnam said they had taken several vehicles to service stations and workshops on Saturday. “We received requests on getting vehicles out of apartment cellars too. We have been getting calls from Friday night and we have not been able to attend to all requests,” he said.

There is no fixed charge for towing and the prices varies depending on the distance i.e., starting from Rs 1,200 and the charge goes up to Rs 5,000, servicemen said, adding that however, they did not hike their charges on account of the increase in demand.

Mohammed Ashraf Ali, who runs a towing service in the city, said he got at least 20 calls from people whose cars stalled in water.

Meanwhile, the intensity of the rains came down a bit on Saturday with only a few parts recording light rainfall. Till 7 pm, Shaikpet recorded a rainfall of 4 mm while other parts such as Maredpally, Malkajgiri, Khairatabad and Monda Market witnessed very light rainfall, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Weathermen said enhanced rainfall activity was expected over the State till October 13. During the last 24 hours, Asifnagar recorded a rainfall of 104.1 mm. The TSDPS said light to moderate rain/thundershowers were likely at many places with heavy rain in some areas for the next three days.

