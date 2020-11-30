TPCC condemns lathicharge on farmers

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has declared its solidarity with farmers’ agitation in Delhi. TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar addressing the media here on Monday said the farmers were protesting against farm laws, introduced by the Centre to hand over the farming sector to big business houses.

“The Congress party strongly condemns lathi charge on farmers who trekked long distances to reach Delhi,” he said. He added that the State government also had deceived the farmers by promising high returns to fine variety rice. He said the fine variety rice had no buyers forcing the farmers to sell their produce at a very low rate.

Meanwhile, AICC secretary and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud urged voters to elect Congress candidates in GHMC elections and said the city was developed during the Congress rule. “The TRS has neglected development of the city. The State Election Commissioner is playing to the tunes of the ruling party. Voters should bring back Congress to change all this,” he said.

