Tracing Lord Rama’s footprints: Three men set out on unique expedition

By James Edwin Published Date - 06:56 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Kothagudem: Striking a balance between spirituality and physical fitness, three ex-service men from Maharashtra have embarked on a unique international bicycle expedition titled ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ to trace out the footprints of Lord Rama wherever they were available.

The trio, Subedar Ullas Kulkarni, Colonel Shivanarayan Mishra and Dr. Sahebrao Kasav, all above 60 years of age from Nashik in Maharashtra, set out on the expedition on November 24 from Ram Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. They had left for Ayodhya from Nashik on November 22. On Monday, the trio reached the famous Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Kulkarni said their main objective was to visit religious places that were connected with Lord Rama’s 14-year-long exile to the forest, to uphold Sanatana Dharma and to promote cycling and environmental protection.

He said they had completed 18 days of journey as on Tuesday and were expecting to reach Sri Lanka on December 29. After reaching Lanka, they would visit all the places connected with the legend of Lord Rama and return to Nashik by January 23, 2024.

Kulkarni revealed that they were pedalling 100 to 150 km daily as part of the rare expedition. The total distance to be covered would be 8500 km. He said for the last few years, they were taking up one expedition in a year.Last year they took up an expedition to Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple to Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal.

Earlier they completed the 3000 km Narmada Parikrama and the 3200 km Godavari Parikrama, besides an expedition from Mahauli in Uttar Pradesh to Khardung La in Leh district of Ladakh on bicycles.

Kulkarni, Mishra and Kasav advised the people, especially youth, to use bicycles for travelling so as to keep them fit physically and mentally. It also helps to reduce carbon emissions caused by motorised vehicles.“We are all above 60 years of age, yet we are in the pink of health. Physical activity and a spiritual bent of mind are a must for everyone to live happily. And that is what we want to tell the people with our expedition,” they added.