Two of family killed in road crash at Kollur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two members of a family died and four others suffered injuries when the car in which they were traveling crashed into a truck on the Outer Ring Road near the Kollur exit in the early hours of Friday.

The victims Mohd. Munawar and Fathima, residents of old city along with their family members went to Karnataka to celebrate Eid at their relative’s place. They were returning home when they met with the fatal road crash.

The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A case was booked by Kollur police and investigated.