Trade unions say Modi lied about SCCL privatisation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Peddapalli: Singareni trade unions came down heavily on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the privatization of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Reacting to Modi’s comments, AITUC general secretary Vasireddy Seetharamaiah said the PM did not speak the truth at Ramagundam. Though it was not possible for anybody to sell SCCL at present, the company would be closed in the future by handing over new mines to private persons.

In 2015, Modi cleared the way for commercial mining by making changes to the Mines and Minerals Development Regulatory (MMDR) Act. So far, 240 coal mines have been identified to hand over to private persons. Of them 98 mines were already handed over to private persons, he said.

One of the mines was given to Sushee Infra owned by BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. Was it not indirect privatization, he asked, demanding that the PM tell the truth to the public.