Trade unions strike evokes good response in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Nalgonda: The nationwide general strike, which was called by Trade Unions against the anti-worker policies of Central government, have evoked a good response in Nalgonda district.

The buses remained at seven TSRTC bus depots as the members of the left parties CPI, CPI(M) and their affiliated Trade Unions including AITUC and CITU, staged a sit-in in front of the bus deport gate and not allowed the buses to come out. With this, TSRTC bus stops at Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhongir, Miryalaguda and others wore a deserted look.

The petrol bunks, banks and offices of public sector units were also shut down on the day. The majority of the shops and shopping complexes were seen open in Nalgonda.

The employees, who were working in the district Collectorarte, staged a protest demonstration at their office during lunch break.

The members of Trade Unions took out a rally from the bus stand to cock tower centre where they held a meeting.

Addressing the meeting, CPI district secretary Nellikanti Satyam said that the Centre has taken up steps for privatisation of public sector units including Railways, LIC and BSNL, which were in the detrimental of interests of the common people as well its employees. He charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with working at the behest of the corporate sector. He has also urged the centre to withdraw three acts brought on the agriculture sector at the cost of the interests of the farmers.

