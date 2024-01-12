| Traffic Advisory In View Of Kite Festival At Parade Ground From Jan 13 To 15

Traffic advisory in view of kite festival at Parade Ground from Jan 13 to 15

Only on need basis the road between Tivoli X-road to Plaza X-road will be closed and traffic will be diverted from 10 am to 10 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 09:42 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the 6th International Kite and Sweet Festival-2024 being held at Parade Ground from January 13 to 15, certain traffic restrictions will be in place in the surroundings.

Traffic congestion points:

Alugaddabavi X road – Sangeeth X road – YMCA X road – Patny X road – SBH X road – CTO junction – Brookbond junction – Tivoli junction – Sweekar Upakar junction – Secunderabad Club – Tadbund X road – Diamond Point – Bowenpally X road, Rasoolpura – Begumpet – Paradise.

Passengers who intend to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad railway station and by RTC buses from Jubilee Bus Station are requested to start early to reach the railway station well in time. They are also advised to utilise the Metro rail services.

Parking arrangements:

Inside Parade Ground – East Gate Parking Left Side – Inside Parade Ground – West Gate Parking Right side – Chief. Engineering Office – Cantonment Ground Opp. Upkaar – Gymkhana Cricket Ground – Gymkhana Football Ground – Bison polo Ground – Dhobi Ghat Ground – PG College Ground – Wesley College – Centenary High School – Lamba Theatre bylane

Citizens can also follow traffic updates on platform@Hyderabad Traffic Police face book page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDTP (Twitter Handle). In case of any emergency during travel, call traffic help line – 9010203626 for assistance.