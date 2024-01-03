Will make efforts to complete canals in Dubbak: Kotha

Published Date - 04:56 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Siddipet: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said he would work for the completion of all the canals under Mallanna Sagar in Dubbak constituency to ensure every tank was filled with Godavari water and every acre of land got irrigation water in the constituency.

Speaking to news reporters on Wednesday after visiting rural areas where digging of canals was on, the Dubbak MLA said the district administration had planned a meeting on January 6 with irrigation, revenue, and other department officials to review the progress of the canal works. Assuring to keep the promise he made to irrigate every acre with Godavari in the constituency, Prabhakar Reddy said that he spoke to irrigation officials to release water to meet the Yasangi needs.

Contracting agencies had agreed to start the work by getting the machinery within a week, he said, adding that Dubbak constituency had got Godavari water with the efforts of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao.

The MLA also said he would hold a meeting on irrigation once a week. Accompanied by irrigation officials, Prabhakar Reddy inspected the progress of canal works at Gambirpur, Potharam, Kamarpally, Chekode, Achammaiah Pally and Parushuram Nagar.