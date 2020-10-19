Traffic closed on Puranapul parallel bridge

The HMWS&SB authorities had opened the gates of the Himayatsagar on two instances in last one week following heavy inflows into the River Musi.

Hyderabad: The new bridge running parallel to the Puranapul bridge was closed for traffic on Sunday night after authorities noticed that a small portion of a pillar was damaged. The traffic is now being diverted through the Musalam Jung Bridge.

The HMWS&SB authorities had opened the gates of the Himayatsagar on two instances in last one week following heavy inflows into the River Musi. On Sunday night after being alerted about the damage to one of the pillars of the bridge the traffic police immediately barricaded the bridge and diverted the traffic coming from Bahadurpura and Hussainialam towards City college road.

The bridge connects the areas of the old city with Karwan, Dhoolpet, Jiyaguda, Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar and Tappachabutra.

With the bridge closed, motorists will have to take a long detour to reach the newer parts of the city. Heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the Begum Bazaar route as the authorities had closed down the MJ Market to Afzalgunj road in view of widening of the Begum Bazaar nala.

