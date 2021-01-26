Traffic curbs in Hyderabad for farmers rally on R-Day

The rally will proceed from Saroornagar Indoor stadium to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Traffic police have placed certain traffic restrictions in the city on Tuesday in view of the proposed vehicle rally in support to the farmers protest called by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). The rally will proceed from Saroornagar Indoor stadium to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Accordingly, traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the entry point leading the road between LB Nagar ring road towards Uppal Crossroads via Nagole. Traffic from Vijayawada and Warangal to Hyderabad may take diversion on ORR to enter Hyderabad and those heading towards Vijayawada and Warangal may take alternate routes to ORR, avoiding Saroornagar Indoor stadium to Uppal Stadium route.

Those taking ORR should avoid their journey between Saroornagar and Uppal stadium, i.e., from Huda Complex, LB Nagar, Kamineni Road, Alkapuri Road, the police said.

