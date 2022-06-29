Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of Bonalu festival; details inside

Published: Updated On - 07:20 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: In view of Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu Celebrations, a large number of devotees are expected to attend the celebrations from all over the city and surrounding villages for nine days on various dates starting from June 30 up to July 28.

Accordingly, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have placed certain restrictions in the surroundings between 8 am to 11 pm.

On June 30 and July 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24 and 28, heavy traffic congestion is expected on the routes from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza,

Langar Houz to Golconda Fort via Fathe Darwaza and Shaikpet Nala, Seven Tombs to Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza.

Parking arrangements

• People coming from Ramdevguda side towards Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza have to park their two wheelers from the stretch of Ashoor Khana to Military Sentry point, whereas the four wheelers are to be parked at Ashoor Khana parking place and Military Ground near the AOC Center.

• Vehicles from Langar Houz towards Golconda Fort are requested to park their two and three-wheelers in HUDA Park, whereas four-wheelers should be parked at Owaisi Ground or Foot Ball Ground.

• Vehicles from Shaikpet, Seven Tombs towards Golconda Fort are requested to park their two and three-wheelers at Priyadarshini School, Area Hospital and Golconda Bus Stop, whereas four-wheelers should proceed from Banjara Darwaza by taking left turn towards Golconda Police Station road and park at Foot Ball Ground or Owaisi Ground.

The Traffic Police requested devotees to park vehicles at designated parking places only and maintain line system at parking places. Other commuters were requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations.