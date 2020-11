Traffic to be diverted for three months on Chanchalguda-IS Sadan route

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: There will be traffic diversions between Chanchalguda to Yadagiri Theatre in the southeast part of the city in view of the construction of an elevated corridor (steel bridge) for a period of three months from Wednesday.

Those intending to go via Nalgonda Crossroads towards IS Sadan and from IS Sadan to Nalgonda Crossroads will have to take alternate routes. Heavy vehicles from Nalgonda Crossroads towards DMRL should take a diversion at Nalgonda crossroads towards Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Sagar Ring Road and DMRL. Vehicles coming from DMRL towards Nalgonda crossroads should take a diversion at DMRL crossroads and proceed via Sagar Ring Road, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar and Nalgonda crossoads.

Motorists from Nalgonda crossroads towards IS Sadan can go via Malakpet Fire Station, Akberbagh Road. (AkberBagh B Block, Saidabad Colony, Shankeshwar Bazar, Singareni Colony, RTC Colony road and IS Sadan), while traffic from DMRL crossroads towards Nalgonda crossroads have to go via IS Sadan, Champapet Road, Singareni Colony, Shankeshwar Bazar towards Gaddiannaram road or Saidabad Colony, Akbarbagh and Malakpet Fire Station.

