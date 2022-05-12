Traffic updates on Google Maps to get more accurate in Hyderabad

Published Date - 12:09 AM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Being able to check whether there is a traffic snarl at Paradise Circle or slow-moving traffic near Cyber Towers before starting on a journey and deciding to take an alternative route is something that most commuters in Hyderabad have been waiting for. And now, that is becoming a reality, with citizens gradually starting to get faster live traffic updates on Google Maps.

One major difference that this will have in comparison to the existing live relay on Google Maps is that a blocked route, for instance, the Yatri Nivas-Rasoolpura stretch closed for Nala works now, won’t be shown as available on the map. Instead, the alternative route, winding via Sindhi Colony and Minister Road towards Rasoolpura, will be highlighted, with the traffic situation on the particular route being shown in different colours.

This is happening after the Hyderabad Traffic Police entered into an understanding with Google to help citizens get live updates on the traffic situation, diversions or restrictions, waterlogging etc., on any thoroughfare.

“The company provided us with an app that is installed on our tabs. Officials will log in to it and give updates on issues related to closed roads, waterlogging or diversions. Instantly, the particular route will be blocked on the map and an alternate route will be displayed,” DCP (Traffic) N Prakash Reddy said.

Previously, the Traffic Police used to send a request to Google at least a day in advance about possible traffic diversions on any route. However, not all of these got responses ‘due to time constraints’.

“Now, if there is any road-related issue, it will immediately be displayed. People can avoid that route. The initiative will be more helpful to those using cabs and auto-rickshaws and also those who travel to not so familiar spots in the city,” he said. The facility would help all commuters save time and as for the Traffic Police, its personnel could be utilised better instead of having to rush to a particular spot for traffic management, he added.

