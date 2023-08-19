Hyderabad: Man injured in explosion at Musheerabad

One person was seriously injured in an explosion at a scrap yard at Musheerabad on Saturday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

The victim Ghouseuddin, who works at the scrap yard, was shifting some material when he laid his hands on a small box in which some liquid substances was stored.

“We suspect Ghouseuddin tried to open the box or forcefully threw it down in the premises when there was an explosion. We suspect some chemical or paint was stored in the box and it exploded due to a reaction,” said Musheerabad Inspector, E Jahangeer Yadav.

The injured man is shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

On information the police rushed to the spot. A clues team also visited the spot and conducted examination. A case is registered.