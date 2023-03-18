Transport department estimates to earn Rs 6,285 crore in current fiscal: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Khammam: The Transport Department has earned a revenue of Rs.6,055 crore as on March 17 in the financial year 2022-23 from tax collections, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

The department had earned Rs.2,309 crore additionally for the corresponding period. It was estimated that a revenue of Rs.6,285 crore would be earned by the department by the end of March, he said.

Ajay Kumar held a high level meeting to review revenue collections from the issue of driver licenses, transport permits and from vehicle registrations and enforcement of vehicle violations and promotion of road safety. Transport, R&B department secretary KS Sreenivasa Raju, commissioner Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash and others were present. He appreciated the officials for their efforts in earning an overall additional revenue of Rs 2314 crore for the department in the current year

The minister informed that there were 1.53 crore vehicles in the State. The income earned by the department in the year 2021-22 was Rs 3971 crore. He congratulated the officials for undertaking a special enforcement drive wherein about 21, 347 vehicles were inspected, Rs 54.21 crore tax and penalties and Rs 9.37 crore fines were collected.