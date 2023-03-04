Developing infrastructure in 26,065 Govt schools in Telangana: Puvvada

Telangana government intends to introduce digital education system in a phased manner in government schools, said Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar with students at Government Primary School at the NSP Camp area in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The State government is developing infrastructure in 26,065 government schools in the State, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

The government was implementing Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, Mana Basti-Mana Badi programmes for development of all public schools to offer quality education, the minister said. He inaugurated facilities developed at a cost of Rs 57.38 lakh at the Government Primary School at the NSP Camp area in Khammam city on Saturday.

He said the government was determined to make every student from a poor financial background get quality education free of cost to help them reach a higher level in their lives. Development works under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi were going on at a fast pace and would be completed soon. With the development of schools, parents were interested in sending their children to government schools and requests for admission in government schools were increasing, he said.

Ajay Kumar said that the government intends to introduce the digital education system in a phased manner in government schools to increase the learning capacity of the students.

Later in the day the minister along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra inaugurated a mega job mela organised under the aegis of JNTU-Hyderabad at Vijaya Engineering College in the city.

District Collector VP Gautham, municipal commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Mayor P Neeraja, ZP chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, DEO E Somasekhar Sharma, BRS leader Gundala Krishna and others were present.