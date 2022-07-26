Travancore Ayurveda is the best Ayurveda clinic in Telugu states

By K Srinivas Reddy Published: Published Date - 01:24 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Travancore Ayurveda Clinic is the best in Panchakarma treatment in Telugu states. Started with two clinics in 2015 and now providing excellent services to patients with 11 clinics and 2 pharmacies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It has a team of 150 people including 16 qualified Ayurvedic doctors providing medical services. It is remarkable to be the first Ayurvedic dispensary in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare (NABH).

Travancore Ayurveda Clinic is famous for best panchakarma treatments. It has won many prestigious awards. Appreciated by Ayurvedic experts.

This is the only Ayurvedic clinic using IT platform Systems Integration of Travancore Ayurveda (SITA) for end to end operations. Best rated in digital reviews. Also, it is giving special awareness to people about Ayurveda through its own YouTube channel.

Travancore Ayurveda Clinic YouTube channel has thousands of patient testimonials and over 200 videos on various topics. It manufactures traditional medicines under its own brand. These products are available at Amazon, Flipkart, Tata 1MG as well as all clinics and popular online marketplaces. Insurance coverage for Ayurvedic treatment expenses for day care therapies will also be available soon. For this, IRDA will enter into an agreement with the approved insurance companies.

These Travancore Ayurvedic Clinics are successfully run under the guidance of Dr. Smita KattiGotur (BAMS) who has 16 years of experience in the field of Ayurveda. Dr. Smita is working with a passion to share the benefits of Ayurveda to the world. She is expert in Ayurveda. She heads a panel of experienced doctors in Travancore Ayurveda. Head of Practice and Governance.

Travancore Ayurveda doctors have many years of expertise in treating skin diseases, Osteoarthritis, Spondylitis, Upper respiratory diseases, Postnatal care (Matruraksha), Joint pains, Weight management, Stress related diseases.

Travanvore Ayurveda doctors are public speakers, bloggers and host webinars on various topics. Many useful and informative YouTube videos on various diseases have also been released for the benefit of people.

Clinics in Telugu states..

1. Madinaguda (Hyderabad)

2. Gachibowli (Hyderabad)

3. Sainikpuri (Hyderabad)

4. Jubilee Hills (Hyderabad)

5. Nallagandla (Hyderabad)

6. Maredpally (Hyderabad)

7. Dasapalla Hills

(Visakhapatnam)

8. MVP Colony (Visakhapatnam)

9. Siddharthakala (Vijayawada)