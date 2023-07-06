Trending alternatives to jeans for the monsoon season

Here are some trending alternatives to jeans for monsoon fashion

Hyderabad: As the monsoon season is here, it is time to update our wardrobes and adapt to the weather maintaining our style quotient. While jeans have long been a go-to choice for many, there are plenty of other trendy bottoms that can add a new look to your monsoon outfits.

From comfortable and fashionable to practical, these bottoms will help you through the rainy season with ease. Here are some trending alternatives to jeans for monsoon fashion:

Pleated skirts

If you prefer skirts over pants, you can embrace the monsoon fashionably. Look for skirts made from quick-drying materials like polyester or nylon blends. A-line skirts or midi skirts provide a comfortable fit and allow for easy movement. Pair them with a lightweight raincoat or a jacket for a stylish and practical monsoon look.

Wide-legged trouser

If you want a trendy bottom with a touch of elegance this monsoon season, then wide-legged trousers should be your pick! Look for lightweight or flowy fabrics, as they allow for easy movement and provide a breezy feel. Opt for neutral or pastel shades to create a classy and sophisticated look. You can pair these trousers with fitted tops or a blouse and complete the outfit with a pair of stylish rain boots.

Cargo pants

These pants offer a casual look and are not just fashionable but also practical. They are a trendy option for those who prefer a more casual and relaxed look. One can pair these pants with a casual tee and sneakers or waterproof boots to complete the look.

Treggings

We have heard of leggings, jeggings, and others, but treggings? Yes, these bottoms which are a combination of leggings and trousers are very much in and offer a comfortable and versatile choice for monsoon fashion. Opt for leggings made with quick-drying material and pair them with a long tunic or an oversized sweater, for a relaxed and stylish look.

