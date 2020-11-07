Tribal girl from Adilabad to set foot in Pondicherry varsity

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Adilabad: Around 50 percent of tribal boys, girls belonging to the Rathnapur village of Adilabad district quit studies after completing Class X due to many reasons including weak financial background, lack of awareness over educational opportunities in government-run-institutions and poor transport facilities to their habitations.

Like many of her peers, Mesram Marubai, the eldest daughter of Ramu, a small time farmer from the backward and nondescript valley was not willing to pursue Integrated Masters of Arts in Sociology at the prestigious Pondicherry University, considering her parents’ inability to pay the fee and travel expenses.

She, however, has been persuaded to realise her dream of achieving a graduation and will probably be the first girl of the village to earn a degree and that too from a premier institution.

The credit goes to members of Swaroes, a body of alumni of social welfare residential educational institutions, who persuaded the student to take up the offer. The members led by district president of the association Pentaparthi Ushanna felicitated Marubai with a shawl for bagging the opportunity, by visiting her at her native place on Thursday.

“Marubai was not interested to continue her studies mainly due to financial challenges of her family and parents were not ready to send her to Pondicherry. She agreed to change her decision after we counseled her parents and assured them of extending all support to pursue the course,” Ushanna told ‘Telangana Today.’

Marubai secured the admission into IMA Sociology at Pondicherry University by excelling in an entrance examination held by the institution. She scored 904 marks out of 1,000 marks in her intermediate which she studied at a tribal welfare residential junior college. She schooled from a government-run-school in Tamsi mandal centre.

Mesram Bandu, the sibling of Marubai regretted that a major portion of boys and girls were left with no option but to quit studies owing to poor financial backgrounds of their parents. “Here, the tribals don’t encourage their children to pursue higher education, believing students would not get jobs. They don’t know about the education facilities being provided by the government and process of counseling,”he added.

According to residents, Rathnapur is still deprived of basic amenities, road connectivity and network of telecom operators. Dwellers of this habitation are struggling to access the external world. Pregnant women are forced to trek a 5 kilometre stretch and scale a hillock for reaching Jhari village from where they can travel to a hospital in Adilabad district headquarters.

