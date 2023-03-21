Tribal woman death: Members of Tudumdebba demand action

Tudumdebba women wing president Godam Renuka alleged that Jugnak Renuka, a 27-year old pregnant nurse and native of Agarvada village in Kerameri mandal and working with a private hospital died of anaemia on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Tudumdebba women wing president Godam Renuka alleged that Jugnak Renuka, a 27-year old pregnant nurse and native of Agarvada village in Kerameri mandal and working with a private hospital died of anaemia on Monday.

Adilabad: Members of Tudumdebba, a tribal rights organization’s women wing demanded action against those who were responsible for the death of a tribal woman belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. They staged a dharna here on Tuesday.

Tudumdebba women wing president Godam Renuka alleged that Jugnak Renuka, a 27-year old pregnant nurse and native of Agarvada village in Kerameri mandal and working with a private hospital died of anaemia on Monday. She stated that Lavudya Ramesh of Lambada community with whom Renuka fell in love dumped her body near Kerameri instead of handing it over to her parents, raising eyebrows of many.

Renuka held Ramesh responsible for the death of the tribal woman. She wanted stringent action against Ramesh. She found fault with him for bringing the body from Nirmal to Kerameri without conducting a post-mortem examination. She demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of the victim and an employment opportunity to an eligible family member.

The members accused Ramesh of trapping the woman and impregnating her, under the guise of love. They regretted that she died while carrying an eight month pregnancy. They said that dreams of her parents were shattered following the death of Renuka.