Tribal woman dies during delivery in Adilabad, parents cry foul

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Adilabad: A tribal woman, who delivered a stillborn child died at the time of delivery at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad on Friday. Her family members alleged that negligence of doctors resulted in her death. The woman Akshita (23) from Bokkalaguda was admitted to RIMS when she developed labour pains in the morning at around 4 am. She breathed her last while giving to birth to a baby by 6 am. Doctors declared that foetus died in the womb. But, her parents and family members staged a dharna holding the doctors responsible to her death. They alleged that the doctors showed negligence in handling the delivery.

The agitating parents withdrew their protest when authorities of the medical institution assured of action against the errant doctors. The BJP district president Payal Shankar extended solidarity to the family. He demanded the government to take steps to ensure better medical services in particular maternity facilities at the RIMS.