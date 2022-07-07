Tribal woman electrocuted in Jagtial

Jagtial: A tribal woman, Atram Nagalaxmi was electrocuted while working in a poultry farm in Mogilipeta of Mallapur mandal on Thursday morning.

A native of Gangapur, Kadem mandal of Nirmal district, Atram Raju joined the work in a poultry farm owned by one Komire Srinivas. Raju along with his wife Nagalaxmi and children Nithya and Nithin were staying in the poultry farm during the last one month.

While working in the poultry farm, Nagalaxmi came into contact with a live wire and died on the spot at around 6 am.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

