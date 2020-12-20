TRS activist attacked in Hyderabad

Sources said the men covering their faces with masks forced into the victim’s house and attacked her with a plate

Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons allegedly barged into the house of Chaitanya Reddy, a woman activist of TRS from Mailardevpally, on Sunday morning.

Sources said the men covering their faces with masks forced into her house around 8 am and started abusing her. One of them grabbed a plate from the dining table and hit on her head.

Within a couple of minutes, they rushed out of the house and escaped on a motorcycle. The footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings is being examined to identify the suspects.

A case was booked.

