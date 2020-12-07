TRS dubs farm legislation as ‘Black Laws’, urges people to participate in Bharat Bandh

By | Published: 6:20 pm 6:22 pm

Khammam: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and IT, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao urged all sections of society to participate in the Bharath Bandh called in solidarity with the agitating farmers and dubbed the farm legislation enacted by the Centre as ‘Black Laws”.

Earlier, he inaugurated several development works in Khammam district, which included a newly developed infrastructure projects such as the new premises of Khammam Police Commissionerate built at a cost of Rs 6.37 crore, a Road over Bridge (RoB) at Damsalapuram built with Rs 77 crore, Khanapuram Mini Tank Bund developed with Rs 1.55 crore, NSP canal walk way built with Rs 4.5 crore, Gollapadu channel modernised with Rs 70 crore and IT Hub constructed with Rs 27 crore.

In addition to the above, an ultra-modern Vaikuntadhanam developed with Rs 3 crore at Ballepalli near Khammam, parks, road widening and central lighting works have also been inaugurated. Home Minister Md. Mahmood Ali, R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, District Collector RV Karnan and elected members were present.

